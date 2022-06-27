CBS Television

James Corden is back in London!

“Extra’s” Mark Wright sat down with the “Late Late Show” host for his first interview about stepping down after an eight-year Emmy-winning run.

James opened up about the reasoning behind his decision to leave his hit show next spring. “It was just a feeling of we’ve probably done all we wanted to do,” he revealed.

“It’s all I ever wanted it to be. I just didn’t want to ever get to a point where I was bored doing it,” James stressed. “By the time we finish, I’ll have done pretty much like 1,400 episodes. That’s a lot. I know that in America, these jobs are positions that people take for 10, 15, 20, 25 years. It was never ever going to be that for me.”

Before making the big decision, James took his wife and family into consideration. He said, “My kids are getting older, their grandparents are getting older, and it perhaps just felt like the right time for us as a family to be freer in our decisions.”

James felt “great” bringing the show back to London. He noted, “It’s been a couple of years since we’ve brought the show here. With COVID and the pandemic, we couldn’t really travel as a team, so we didn’t know if we’d get to do this again, so it’s amazing.”

He also teased what to expect from the U.K. shows, including A-list guests like President Joe Biden, Ed Sheeran, Vin Diesel, and Billie Eilish.

When asked how he got an interview with President Biden, Corden joked, “He slid into my DMs.”

James got to chat with President Biden for “45 minutes in the Oval Office” and “spent the whole day at the White House.”

Corden described Biden as being “full of empathy and compassion in every way.”