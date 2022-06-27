‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Lilly Ghalichi Welcomes Baby #2

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lilly Ghalichi is a mom again!

The “Shahs of Sunset” star and her husband Dara Mir welcomed a baby boy named Kashton on Friday.

Lilly announced the news on Instagram, along with posting some gorgeous black-and-white photos of the family in the hospital. See the photos here.

The reality star wrote, “Mom and Dad are so in love with you, your big sister adores you, and the World is ready to welcome you ‘Kash-Mir’!”

She added, “Thankful to have baby delivered safely by @drthaisaliabadi after our team of amazing doctors recognized the early onset of HELPP Syndrome, something I had never heard of but is life threatening- we are so grateful.”

According to the Mayo Clinic HELLP is a severe form of preeclampsia that can be life-threatening and in some cases can “cause lifelong health problems for the mother.”

Lilly and Dara, who are also the parents of daughter Alara, 3, announced in January they were expecting a second child.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ghalichi shared her maternity photos on Instagram at the time, writing, “Been busy created life.”

She followed up on Instagram Stories to write, “Sorry I’ve been so MIA. It’s been a hard few months, this pregnancy. Thrilled to be expecting our next baby and finally feeling better.”

In March she revealed she was having a son, posting pics from her baby shower and writing, “It’s official, I’m going to be a BOY MOM!!”

Lilly and Dara welcomed Alara in September 2018, but he filed for divorce in August 2019. They reconciled, however, in November 2019. Lilly went on to file for divorce in August 2020.