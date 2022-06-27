Kevin Love & Kate Bock Are Married

Splash News

NBA player Kevin Love, 33, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock, 34, are officially husband and wife!

Over the weekend, the pair tied the knot in a “Great Gatsby”-themed wedding at the New York Public Library.

The city plays a special role in their relationship. She told People magazine, “It felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution. Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love.”

The location was also close to the St. Regis Hotel, where they had their “first date.”

For their big day, Kate wore a Ralph Lauren dress, which was inspired by Grace Kelly.

Bock shared, “She was a true icon who I've always been inspired by and who I think is timeless. When I first saw the dress in person all I could think was, 'this is a piece of art.' It's very special, very regal and completely dazzling."

“There is no brand more timeless and chic, which is exactly what I envisioned for my wedding day," she emphasized. "We collaborated on the vision for my dress and how it fit in with my wedding day — a black-and-white ball evoking old-school NYC glamour, inspired by ‘The Great Gatsby,’ Sinatra, and the Hollywood icons of the '50s and '60s. They perfectly understood what I dreamed of for my dress and put my vision through the iconic Ralph Lauren lens to make it truly one of a kind."

Love also wore a Ralph Lauren tuxedo. She dished, “It was really fun picking out the fabrics and colors for his looks and choosing different details from references we had pulled. Seeing him do his fitting really made the day suddenly feel real!”

The pair took a nontraditional route, arriving at the wedding venue together. She explained, “Kevin and I didn't feel it was important to keep things separate. "We planned the wedding together, got ready together and rode over to the Library together."

The wedding after-party was held at Bryant Park Hotel’s Célon Lounge.

Months ago, Kate opened up about their wedding plans. She told People, “I'm very lucky that we're both aligned with our style and aesthetic when it comes to home decor or weddings or style. Luckily there haven't been too many disagreements on it. We're very much aligned and really excited to bring our dream party that we can throw for all of our friends and family together. We both grew up in different states, and then different countries, and then lived in many different states kind of following our careers. We have people all over the world, so I think we're just really excited to have all of our people in one place."

As for Kevin’s ideal wedding, she said, “One of Kevin's requirements is that the party goes as late as possible, so I think at some point after the party portion I will change into something maybe more short and danceable. Just [to] have his specific music requirements for his friends and so forth. He's very into music. He's into food. He's very much involved. Sinatra, but also Ella Fitzgerald, but also old school Hip Hop. A mix."

The pair have been together since 2016. Kevin popped the question to Kate in January last year.

On her 33rd birthday, she announced their engagement. Along with posting some proposal photos, she wrote on Instagram, “Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined. I couldn’t be happier to have been asked to be a Love. Heart bursting all day & night.”