Model & Influencer Niece Waidhofer Dead at 31

Niece Waidhofer, a model and influencer, has died at 31.

Waidhofer’s family confirmed to TMZ that she died by suicide, sharing, "Sadly, Niece took her own life after a long battle with mental health issues."

The family continued, "Niece was more than her struggles. She was beautiful and kind, sensitive and funny, creative and talented, generous and compassionate, thoughtful and challenging. While it is so very painful to say goodbye, we take comfort knowing she is reunited with her father, her three grandparents, her Uncle Rusty, and her beloved Puff; and that she is now free to be herself and, finally, at peace."

Law enforcement sources told the site that they discovered Niece’s body at her Houston-area home after a welfare check requested by family.

Fans became concerned last month when Niece, who had more than 4 million Instagram followers, noticeably removed all but three of the photos and videos from her account.

Waidhofer was known for being open about her mental health struggles and for helping her followers through theirs. Now, her loved ones plan to establish a nonprofit called Peace for Niece in her honor to raise mental health awareness and provide grants for mental health research.