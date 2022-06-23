Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Gushes about Fatherhood

We’ve got a new season of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, and Deena Cortese about what’s to come on the sixth season, as well as Mike’s life as a father and Jenni’s wedding plans!

Snooki revealed that everyone got along “for the most part.” Deena pointed out, “We had some drama, but at the end of the day, we’re family.”

This season, Mike is adjusting to fatherhood, which he calls “amazing.” He gushed, “I love being a dad… It’s just so beautiful.”

Reflecting on his past, he said, “In my 20s, I was so wild, so now I’m just grateful to be in my 30s and be an amazing dad.”

A year ago, Mike and wife Lauren welcomed their son Romeo.

When asked about going blond for his son’s baptism, Mike said, “I remember when me and Lauren were in the NICU — if we get out of this and Romeo is healthy, I think he’s gonna be a blond, and if he is, I said, ‘Eventually I am going to join the family’… so I did it at the baptism.”

Nicole, Jenni, and Deena all approved of Mike’s blond look!

Jenni has put a pause on her wedding plans. She explained, “Every time I think about it, some world catastrophe happens… It’s kind of hard to plan a wedding a year out with the unknowns.”

Jenni dished on her dream wedding, saying, “My vision would be going back to Italy, where we all lived at one point, and stay there with my roommates.”

Nicole stressed the importance of the wedding being all about Jenni’s kids and her fiancé, Zack Clayton Carpinello.

Mike, Nicole, Jenni, and Deena also shared their take on Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick possibly rekindling their romance after her marriage fell apart.

Mike could “definitely” see them back together.

They also took a fun little “Extra” travel quiz, answering who is the itinerary lord and the gym rat, and who gets drunks at the day party!