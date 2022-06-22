Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook Finalize Divorce After 4 Years of Marriage

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are officially divorced after four years of marriage, Us Weekly reports.

The “Flight Attendant” star and the equestrian wed in 2018, but split in September 2021.

At the time they released a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

The exes said they “made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Kaley in April about her life since her split with Cook.

Kaley revealed that she is “not dating anybody,” pointing out, “I spend a lot of time with my dogs and my friends.”

Since then, Cuoco has moved on with “Ozark” star Tom Pelphrey. They confirmed their relationship with some loved-up pics on Instagram in May.

Cuoco posted a series of photos from the couple’s mountain getaway, including some goofy Polaroids and a pic of Tom kissing her on the cheek.

The 36-year-old wrote in the caption, "Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.’”

Tom shared some Polaroid pics, too, with the lengthy passage that said, "But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe."

The caption went on, "It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don't know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving."