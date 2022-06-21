‘X Factor’ Alum Tom Mann Reveals Fiancée Danielle Died on Their Wedding Day

Instagram

“X Factor” contestant Tom Mann is “completely broken” following the death of his fiancée Danielle Hampson on what would have been their wedding day.

He revealed the devastating news on Instagram, alongside a photo of Dani holding their baby boy Bowie, who was born in October.

Hampson’s cause of death is unknown, and Us Weekly reports the 34-year-old had no known health conditions.

Mann posted, “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.”

The songwriter continued, “On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Us Weekly reports that the couple was originally supposed to wed in September 2020, but had postponed the nuptials due to the pandemic.

Tom shared, “I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy. I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

The 28-year old called Dani, “the most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul,” saying, “We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time.”

He closed with, “My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

Mann shot to fame in 2013 as a contestant on the “X Factor” in the U.K. He went on to join the boyband Stereo Kicks as part of the show, and the group came in fifth place.