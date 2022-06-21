Katie Thurston & John Hersey Split

Getty Images

“The Bachelorette” alums Katie Thurston and John Hersey have called it quits after less than a year of dating.

On Monday, Thurston confirmed the split, writing on Instagram, “Statement: no we aren't together.”

On his own Instagram Story, John wrote, “I love being able to share special moments with you all- the funny ones. The happy ones. The outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones. But I don't know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones.”

He added, “As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating. The decision was not made lightly and it was obviously not an easy one to make."

Just a month before the split, Katie announced that she was going "off the grid" on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself sitting in a folding chair.

After 30 days, she returned to Instagram. She wrote, "Well hello to you! I just spent the last 30 days offline in order to really focus on my friends, my family, but most importantly, myself. I enjoyed my break but I’d be kidding myself if I didn’t also miss you all! Thank you all for your sweet messages while I was away. Finishing this week in the beautiful #pnw before heading back to San Diego. Hope life has been treating you well! 🌲.”

The breakup comes six months after their red-carpet debut at the First Noelle Ball.

They weren’t afraid to pack on the PDA on that carpet, either!

Romance rumors were swirling about the pair in November, after she dedicated Taylor Swift’s 2012 song “Begin Again” to Hersey as part of her “12 Days of Messy” challenge.

Katie also posted a clip of John's limo entrance from "The Bachelorette." In the clip, she said as John was walking away, "Yeah, that’s my type. I think that’s my type. Did he hear me? Play it cool."

Katie's rep confirmed the "romantic connection," telling Page Six, "It’s known Katie and John became close friends post-season. John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life, and they are excited to explore this newly found romantic connection.”

John shared on Reddit, "Katie and I developed an incredible and deep friendship over the last half year or so. The circumstances by which this friendship formed was a series of crazy, random and coincidental events, that I’m sure you will all hear about at a later time. My point for now is that we were ALWAYS platonic. Even during my short stint on the season, we never had a chance to foster anything romantic … it was never a thought in our minds that we would ever be anything more.”

Thurston was previously engaged to Blake Moynes, who got the final rose on her season of “The Bachelorette.”