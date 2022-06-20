Stars Hit the Tables to Celebrate Ed Asner at His Annual Charity Poker Night

Getty Images

The stars were out on Saturday for the 10th annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night!

“Hacks” star Jean Smart was among the celebs hitting the tables, telling “Extra,” “I loved Ed. We worked together a few times. I played his daughter-in-law.” Laughing, she said, “I played his hooker. We had a lot of fun together.”

The special night was held at Radford Studios, where Asner filmed the iconic “Mary Tyler Moore” show in the 1970s.

“Extra” spoke with Ed’s son Matt, who shared, “Radford Studios was his home, so it’s exciting that we’re doing it here.”

The tournament, the first without its legendary leading man — who died last year at age 91 — was bittersweet for Matt.

He said, “We continually try to find ways to keep his presence here, to keep his legacy alive, and this is certainly one of those ways.”

The evening benefited the Ed Asner Family Center, and Matt’s wife Navah is extremely proud of the organization. She told us, “Matt and I have three autistic sons and really the center was born out of our need to find something that didn't exist at the time. So we really wanted to create something where special needs families could come in and be supported in all aspects of their needs.”