Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Congrats are in order for Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain — the couple is engaged!

The Little Mix singer announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!”

The 28-year-old included photos of the romantic beach proposal as Alex popped the question. Check out the images here!

Edwards appears emotional in one photo as she holds her face in her hands. In another, they share a romantic kiss. One pic even features the “X-Factor” alum’s giant sparkler from the professional footballer.

Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared her best wishes, writing in the comments, “Best news! So happy for you both.”

While fellow member Jade Thirlwall posted the announcement to her Insta Stories with a series of heart and crying emojis.

Perrie and Alex were first linked in 2016, and went public with their romance in 2017. In August 2021, they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Axel.