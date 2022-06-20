Bachelor Nation’s Tia Booth Expecting First Child

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tia Booth and fiancé Taylor Mock have a baby on the way!

The Bachelor Nation star announced the news on Father’s Day while reflecting on the joy of pregnancy as she copes with the loss of her dad.

She wrote, “This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far. I’ve never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It’s been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration. While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do. Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this. Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever.”

She included some stunning black-and-white maternity shots and a sweet photo with her dad.

Check out the post here.

Fans have been following Booth’s love life since she appeared on Season 22 of “The Bachelor” with Arie Luyendyk Jr. She went on to appear on “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 7.

She went public with her relationship with Mock in October 2021, and he popped the question in April 2022 — in a big way. The engineer proposed on stage at a “Bachelor Live on Stage” show in Atlanta!

He shared the good news on Instagram at the time, writing, “Love you girl, can’t wait to do life with you.”