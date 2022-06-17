Wendy Williams Reveals What’s Next for Her (Exclusive)

Today marks the last episode of “The Wendy Williams” show and “Extra” has learned she’s in a good place and has big plans.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Wendy, who opened up about her daytime show coming to an end after 13 years.

She told Billy she sat down with Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, the two heads of Debmar-Mercury, the production company that owned “The Wendy Williams Show.” She wanted to be clear that she loves those guys. Wendy told Billy parting ways was amicable and they all agreed.