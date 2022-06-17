Visit Australia and Discover the Beauty of Uluru!

For your next getaway, go big and say G’Day to all the beauty Ulu r u, in Australia’s Northern Territory, has to offer!

“Extra’s” Renee Bargh is giving viewers a look at what to expect from a visit to the sandstone monolith, also known as Ayers Rock, one of Australia’s most well-known landmarks.

Kick things off with a camel ride or speed things up with a guided Segway tour, then discover some of Ulu r u’s incredible art and cultural experiences.

Learn about traditional painting practices of the local A n angu people with Maruku Arts and visit artist Bruce Munro’s breathtaking Field of Light, which consists of 50,000 spheres stretching over the equivalent of seven football fields.

And when it comes to a glass of champagne at the end of a long day, look no further than the Tali Wiru dining experience, which uses native ingredients and offers an intimate setting overlooking Ulu r u as the sun sets.