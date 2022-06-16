The Stars Participating in Ed Asner & Friends Poker Tournament 2022

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Matt Asner and his wife Navah Paskowitz-Asner as they promoted the 10th annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night!

It’s the first in-person poker night since Ed died in August 2021.

Matt noted, “This event meant everything to him, so to keep this legacy going in his name is everything.”

Was his dad a good poker player? Matt answered, “He was a great poker player when he was younger.”

Navah pointed out that the stars are taking part this year “specifically for Ed,” adding, “It’s our first year without him.”

As for who is participating, the couple named Tom Arnold, Joely Fisher, Jean Smart and Judd Nelson.

Navah emphasized, “Every penny that we make that night, all proceeds help us to continue our programs for special needs families like our own. Matt and I have three autistic sons.”

Of how people can get involved, Matt shared, “They can donate, they can take part in the silent auction, and they can help the cause.”

The poker night takes place on Saturday, June 18!