Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial Juror Accuses Actress of ‘Crocodile Tears’

A juror is speaking out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial, shedding light on why the jury found largely in Johnny’s favor.

Depp was suing Heard for $50 million. She was countersuing him for $100 million.

The jury agreed with Johnny’s team that it was defamation when Heard claimed she was a domestic abuse survivor in a 2018 op-ed. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge immediately reduced the $5 million figure to $350,000, in line with a Virginia statutory cap.

Amber also had a partial win in her countersuit, as the jury awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages for a statement made by one of Depp’s lawyers.

The man, one of five on the seven-person jury, spoke anonymously with “Good Morning America,” saying when it came to the exes’ testimony some on the jury saw only “crocodile tears” from Amber.

He explained, “A lot of Amber’s story didn’t add up… The majority of the jury felt that she was the aggressor.”

The juror continued, “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury… all of us were very uncomfortable.”

Overall he said, "It didn’t come across as believable. It seemed like she was able to flip the switch on her emotions. She would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold… Some of us would use the expression ‘crocodile tears.’”

He felt Depp “seemed a little more real in terms of how he responded to questions."

The juror felt "they were both abusive to each other,” saying there wasn’t enough evidence to back up Heard’s claims of abuse.

"They had their husband-wife arguments,” he said. “They were both yelling at each other. I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong. That’s what you do when you get into an argument, I guess. But to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying.”

He said some of her actions didn’t seem to add up either.

"If you have a battered wife or spouse situation, why would you buy the other person, the ‘aggressor,’ a knife?” he wondered, referring to a knife that Amber bought for Johnny. The juror added, “If you really wanted to help Johnny Depp get off drugs, why are you taking drugs around him?"

During the trial, the jurors were presented with photos Amber took of Johnny after he allegedly used drugs or alcohol.

The juror shared his take on the images, saying, "If you mix alcohol and marijuana, that’s where you usually end up — passed out. We discussed at length that a lot of the drugs she said he used, most of them were downers. And you usually don’t get violent on downers. You become a zombie, as those pictures show."

There were also images presented of Amber with alleged bruising on her face, and Depp’s team claimed one was edited. The juror said they believed Johnny’s team. "Those were two different pictures. We couldn’t really tell which picture was real and which one was not."

Amber’s $7-million donation, or lack thereof, also played a role in the jury’s decision. The actress previously claimed on air that she had donated the money from her divorce settlement to charity, when she had actually only donated some and pledged the rest.

The juror said, “The fact is, she didn’t give much of it away at all. It was disingenuous."

Taking aim at Amber’s legal team, the juror said they "had sharp elbows versus being sharp,” adding that their advice that Heard look directly at the jury wasn’t wise. "All of us were very uncomfortable" at that,” he said, adding, "She needs better advice.”

The juror also shut down any suggestion that the jury was influenced by social media.

"Some people said we were bribed. That’s not true. Social media did not impact us. We followed the evidence,” he said. “We didn’t take into account anything outside [the courtroom]. We only looked at the evidence. They were very serious accusations and a lot of money involved. So we weren’t taking it lightly."

They weren’t starstruck either, as the juror insisted, "None of us were really fans of either one of them.”

Meanwhile, Amber spoke out about the trial on “Today” this week. She told Savannah Guthrie, “To my dying day (I) will stand by every word of my testimony.”

Savannah brought up a message Johnny had sent to Amber promising “total global humiliation,” asking, “Do you feel like that came true?”

The star replied, “I know he promised it. I testified to this. I’m not a good victim, I get it — I’m not a likable victim, I’m not a perfect victim — but when I testified, I asked the jury to just see me as human and hear his own words, which is a promise to do this… It feels as though he has.”

After the trial, Depp and Heard also released statements.

Johnny said, “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me, were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye.”

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me,” Depp went on. “It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.

Showing his appreciation to the jury, he said, “And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled. My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.”

Depp noted that he felt “at peace” after being able to speak his truth.

He added, “I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media. The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes.”

Heard told "Extra," “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

She went on, “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."