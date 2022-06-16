Jeff Lewis Says He ‘Reprioritized’ His Life During Time Away From TV

Getty Images

Jeff Lewis and his interior design talents are back!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with the star to get the latest on his life and new reality show “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis.”

Lewis stepped away from TV for more than three years, explaining to Billy, “We were in development before the world got shut down, so everything got delayed a year… What should've been a year-and-half hiatus ended up being three and a half years.”

Bush asked, “What is the greatest lesson you’ve learned in the last three years of not being on TV?”

Jeff revealed, “I ended up reprioritizing my whole life, actually. Sitting home for a year, I streamlined my business… I was running so fast, like a hamster in a wheel… I figured it all out… I completely downsized.”

He said his time away also had an impact his relationship with his 5-year-old daughter Monroe. “I forgot I had a child. I got to know my kid. And I realized after the pandemic I wanted to spend more time with her. So by re-prioritizing and having more time to myself and more time with my kid, she's now more interested in me than her nanny.”

Jeff also went through a public breakup, saying about his love life now, “It’s okay. Good. Dating somebody good.” Adding a few more details, he said the person is “younger,” but “age-appropriate. Ten years younger.”

As for his new show, Lewis, who is famous for his work on “Flipping Out,” is focusing his talents on the homes of celebrities.

He said of the name “Hollywood Houselift,” “Actually, the name I wanted was ‘Hollywood Homewrecker,’ but it didn’t test well.”

Jeff shared of the projects they are working on, “Some of the jobs are larger than others,” explaining that they had “eight celebrities, 10 episodes.”

Some of the stars include Anthony Anderson, Wilmer Valderrama, Roselyn Sánchez and Ashlee Simpson.