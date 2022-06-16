Heléne Yorke Welcomes Baby Boy — See the First Pic!

“The Other Two” star Heléne Yorke, 37, is a mom for the first time!

On Wednesday, Yorke broke the news that she gave birth to a baby boy, her first with husband Bary Dunn.

Along with a series of photos, she wrote on Instagram, “A Zaddy has been born to us, oh Israel.”

On her Instagram Story, Heléne posted a photo of Bary holding their son. She captioned the pic, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of a new DILF.”

She joked, “He was born 6/12/22 at 4:44 p.m. 215lbs. His son and I are thrilled and doing well.”

Heléne also shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her son. She captioned her Instagram Story, "So this is what this is, I guess."

Yorke announced that she was pregnant in January.

Along with posting a mirror selfie of her growing baby bump, Heléne wrote on Instagram, “Bring your baby to work day.”

The baby announcement came just months after Heléne and Bary tied the knot in Brooklyn.