Actor Ryan Grantham, Who Killed His Mom, Planned to Kill Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Getty Images

Ryan Grantham, the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” actor who killed his own mother, was reportedly also plotting to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

CBC reports that after Grantham shot his mother Barbara Anne Waite at their Squamish, British Columbia, home in 2020, he packed his car with guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping gear, and directions to Trudeau’s Rideau Cottage home in Ottawa.

Complex adds that the former child actor also told police about his plan to kill Trudeau, and had written about it in his journal.

The 24-year-old actor, however, did not follow through with the plan, turning himself in to police instead.

Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in March after shooting his mother in the head on March 31, 2020, while she played the piano.

People reports that the charge carries a life sentence, and sentencing proceedings are now underway to determine how long Grantham must serve before he can apply for parole.

Disturbing details of the case have come to light, including CBC reports that Grantham rehearsed the killing of his mother and took videos, including confessing to the murder and showing his mother’s dead body.

The outlet adds that after Grantham decided against driving to Trudeau’s home, he considered committing acts of violence at his former college, Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. Ultimately, he decided against it, and that’s when he turned himself in to Vancouver authorities.