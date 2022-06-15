Watch the Chilling New Teaser Trailer for ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’

HBO Max

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is coming to HBO Max, and we’ve got the teaser trailer!

The studio reveals the show centers on the blue-collar town of Millwood, where a series of tragic events nearly tore the town apart 20 years earlier. Now, a new generation of Little Liars is being tormented by a mysterious killer known as A, who wants them to pay for the sins of their parents… as well as for their own sins!

The first look appears to take place in A’s hideout and is filled with chilling imagery, from the shredding of a missing person’s report to a nail being driven through someone’s photograph. Watch!

HBO Max says the new show is set “miles away” from the original series setting of Rosewood, but within the existing “Pretty Little Liars” universe.