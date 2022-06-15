Amber Heard Says She Still Loves Johnny Depp

Today

Amber Heard says she has no hard feelings for Johnny Depp following their defamation trial.

Heard sat down with “Today’s” Savannah Guthrie for an in-depth interview, where she revealed on Wednesday that she still has love for her ex-husband.

Guthrie recalled, “On the first day of the trial, you issued a statement. And part of the statement said, ‘I still have love for Johnny.’”

When asked if that is still true, Amber insisted, “Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart and I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work, and I couldn’t.” She added, “I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.”

Amber further explained, “I know that might be hard to understand, or it might be really easy to understand,” she said. “If you’ve just ever loved anyone, it should be easy.”

Depp was suing Heard for $50 million. She was countersuing him for $100 million.

The jury found in favor of Depp, agreeing that it was defamation when Heard claimed she was a domestic abuse survivor in a 2018 op-ed. He was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge immediately reduced the $5 million figure to $350,000, in line with a Virginia statutory cap.

Amber also had a partial win in her countersuit, as the jury awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages for a statement made by one of Depp’s lawyers.

Savannah brought up a message Johnny had sent to Amber promising “total global humiliation,” asking, “Do you feel like that came true?”

The star replied, “I know he promised it. I testified to this. I’m not a good victim, I get it — I’m not a likable victim, I’m not a perfect victim — but when I testified, I asked the jury to just see me as human and hear his own words, which is a promise to do this… It feels as though he has.”

Guthrie asked Heard why she chose to write the op-ed two years after settling her divorce with Johnny. Amber said, “It wasn’t about my relationship with Johnny… What the op-ed was about was me lending my voice to a bigger cultural conversation that we were having at the time.”

She said she had no intention of defaming him, saying, “I had teams of lawyers review all the drafts of this.”

Savannah pointed out that this was at the height of the #MeToo movement, telling Amber there were “legions of powerful men being canceled, losing their jobs.” The anchor asked, “Did you want that to happen to Johnny Depp?” Heard answered, “Of course not. It wasn’t about him.”

How does she see her future now? Amber, who has a 1-year-old daughter named Oonagh, said, “I get to be a mom, like, full-time, where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers.”

As far as telling her daughter about the case later, she said, “No matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing, I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”

The interview was part of a two-part sit down with Guthrie airing this week on “Today” that will be followed by a special edition of “Dateline” on Friday, June 17.

Depp has always denied abusing Amber, and after the trial, Depp released a statement saying he felt “at peace” after being able to speak his truth.

He said, “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me, were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye.”

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me,” Depp went on. “It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.”