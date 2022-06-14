Chrissy Teigen on Miles Accidentally Knocking Luna’s Tooth Out

Chrissy Teigen and her mom Pepper are back on the bench for Season 2 of “Chrissy’s Court” on the Roku Channel.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

When Chrissy isn’t working, she loves being a mom to 6-year-old Luna and 4-year old Miles, sharing photos of them on social media!

Miles recently knocked out one of Luna’s teeth. Calling it a “rare accidental hit,” Chrissy told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, “We were in the swimming pool. Luna has had this front tooth hanging on by a thread, totally crooked. She really wants things to come out on their own time. I’m like, ‘Please can you pull it out?’ and she’s like, ‘No, it’ll fall out when it’s ready or when Miles is ready.’”

Chrissy and her kids are getting ready to celebrate Father’s Day with John Legend. She dished, “We’re actually going to be in Aspen for food and wine… I would love to take him on a picnic or something. Something relaxing and quiet. Our kids are coming too.

“Last night I wanted In-N-Out… I didn’t want to go, so he made a copycat recipe for In-N-Out animal fries. It was so good,” Teigen went on. “We do stuff all the time representative of the things we would do on those days.”

Chrissy and John have summer plans as well. She commented, “He’s going on tour in Europe. We’re bringing the family out... to explore all these European cities and stuff, which is going to be so fun.”

Before then, Chrissy is having “a lot of fun” ruling on crazy small claims cases with her mom, Pepper, by her side as her bailiff.

Chrissy noted, “We provide a fun atmosphere for people to tell their stories.”

Teigen is already excited for Season 3! She said, “A lot of therapy this year has taught me I am better at conformation now. I’m looking forward to the next season when I get to debut what therapy’s done.”

Chrissy grew up watching court shows. Pepper noted, “Every afternoon is all Court TV.”

Though she enjoys court shows, she can’t see herself becoming a lawyer. She explained, “I don’t do anything that involves memorizing of any kind… I would not flourish in that world.”

As for who is the judge and jury at their home, Chrissy answered, “I am.” Pepper agreed, saying, “I think she is.”