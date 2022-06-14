Bradley Cooper Gets Candid About His Past Cocaine Addiction

Getty Images

Actor Bradley Cooper, 47, is opening up about his past struggles.

While appearing on the “Smartless” podcast, Cooper recalled his “problem” with drugs and alcohol when he was in his 20s. He revealed to Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, “I was so lost and I was addicted to cocaine — that was the other thing. I severed my Achilles tendon right after I got fired-slash-quit ‘Alias’ and struggled with zero self-esteem.”

Cooper starred as Will Tippin in “Alias” from 2001-2003, but he was eventually reduced to a guest-starring role.

He noted, “I did have the benefit of that happening when I was 29. I thought I made it when I got a Wendy’s commercial. In terms of the ‘made it’ thing, that’s when I made it. But I definitely did not feel, moving to Los Angeles for ‘Alias,’ feeling like I was back in high school. I could not get into any clubs, no girls wanted to look at me. I was totally depressed. It wasn’t really until ‘The Hangover.’ I was 36 when I did ‘The Hangover,’ so I got to go through all those things before fame even played into my existence on a daily level. So all that happened before any of that.”

Arnett pointed out that Cooper’s role in “The Hangover” was a “metamorphosis” in his life. He explained, “Having those realizations and having that change allowed you to — that’s what opened you up and allowed you to be you.”

Bradley showed his appreciation to Will, who he says helped him overcome his addiction in 2004. He said, “I definitely made major breakthroughs at 29 to 33, 34, where at least I was able to stand in front of somebody and breathe and listen and talk.”

Arnett saw a “difference” with Cooper after he removed drugs and alcohol from his life. He said, “It has been awesome seeing you in this place and seeing you comfortable. Nothing has made me happier. It’s made me happy to see you so happy with who you are.”

Nearly 10 years ago, Cooper discussed how his addiction caused him to spiral. He told GQ, “If I continued it, I was really going to sabotage my whole life. think work was getting f**ked up. The one thing that I’ve learned in life is the best thing I can do is embrace who I am and then do that to the fullest extent, and then whatever happens, happens. The more steps I do to not do that, the farther I am away from fulfilling any potential I would have.”