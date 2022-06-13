Win It! Tickets to See Katy Perry in Las Vegas

John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

“Extra” recently spoke with Katy at Resorts World Las Vegas, where she received the key to the city.

She reflected on her time in Las Vegas, saying, “I feel like I’ve had so many memories, so many good memories here in Vegas and family memories.” Recalling a special outing with daughter Daisy, she said, “I remember I took my daughter to a dinosaur-themed outdoor park,” saying it was “really cute and very sweet.”

Las Vegas has something for everyone, including outdoor fun, of which apparently her fiancé Orlando Bloom is a fan. Katy said, “Especially if you like off-roading and stuff like that, which my partner loves.”

