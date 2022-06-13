Charlize Theron Debuts New Look as She Talks Daughters, ‘Doctor Strange,’ and More

Getty Images

It was a big weekend for Charlize Theron as she held her 15th annual Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project block party.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Charlize, fresh off a plane from Rome with a new ‘do and jet black hair.

Theron joked, “I’m so happy to be here, but I’m going to be great after a cup of coffee.”

Charlize has been in Italy getting ready to film "The Old Guard 2," the sequel to the hit Netflix action thriller.

Terri asked, “How is the body doing? Are you taking a beating? How is the back?”

Charlize answered, “There's a reason I'm in a longsleeve shirt… We have a great team, and it’s really exciting to try and do something that is better than the last… We are a few days away from trying to actually shoot… We’ve all been waiting for this moment and COVID really pushed us back.”

The upcoming movie also stars "Kill Bill's" Uma Thurman.

Theron said, “I think I’ve seen all the ‘Kill Bills’ a hundred times… I was, like, fanning out. I had to keep my sh*t together. Uma Thurman has no idea what a fan girl I am.”

Charlize also made a surprise superhero cameo in the "Doctor Strange" sequel with Benedict Cumberbatch.

She told Terri, “It is something that happened kind of fast. Before I knew it, I was in a superhero outfit on the set. I couldn't believe it… I really like the Doctor Strange universe, I am really excited about the possibilities about where we can take it.”

She revealed her kids Jackson, 10, and August, 7, were in on the secret.

“I was like, ‘You can't tell any of your friends.’ It was so top secret and they did really well. They managed to keep it a secret.”

Her daughters did not attend the event, though. She explained, “It was heartbreaking tonight because they are at a dance recital and I'm missing...” Seymour interjected, “Can I just say Charlize is a hardcore dance mom,” and Theron went on, “I’m gonna cry. It was so brutal. My little one was like, “It’s okay, Mom, it’s okay. So my mom is there taking videos.”

Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project works to launch HIV/AIDS prevention programs.

The children know how important their mom's charity work is. Charlize said, “We go to South Africa… They kind of know what the work is… They love the experience… being in the environment where they are not the minority and they get to talk to other girls like them… I think it will be something that will stay with them for the rest of their lives… It will somehow impact them as human beings because I have moments where I'm really proud of them when I feel like they say something so small but it makes me realize that they're seeing outside their bubble… I just want them to know the world is much bigger than all of what we have here.”

Terri asked, “What are you hoping to do in the next 15 years?”

Charlize said, “I think, ultimately, the dream is to not have to do this work. I don't know how realistic that is but that's the thing we aim for is to get enough of the advocacy out there… To really kind of support anything they need to be as good as they can be.”