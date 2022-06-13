Celebrity News June 13, 2022
Beth Behrs & Michael Gladis Welcome First Child
“2 Broke Girls” star Beth Behrs is a mom for the first time!
On Monday, Behrs announced that she welcomed a baby girl with “Mad Men” actor and husband Michael Gladis.
Along with a photo of them holding their baby’s hand, she wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world Emma George Gladis. Our hearts are so full. We are overjoyed!👶🏼."
Welcome to the world Emma George Gladis. Our hearts are so full. We are overjoyed. pic.twitter.com/tH3YuA4HPK— Michael Gladis (@MichaelGladis) June 13, 2022 @MichaelGladis
Beth also posted a video of her dog wearing a “Big Sister” shirt. She asked her dog, “You’re a big sister, are you excited?” She captioned the video, “Someone isn't as thrilled as we are....”
The baby news comes as a surprise since Beth never announced that they were expecting.
Beth and Michael have been married for almost four years.
In the summer of 2018, she posted a pic on Instagram, writing, “I do, we did. Best day of my life.”
Two years before their wedding, Michael popped the question after six years of dating.