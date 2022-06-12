Kelly Rizzo on How Husband Bob Saget Would Have Reacted to Netflix Special

Getty Images

Bob Saget was posthumously honored on Sunday evening's Critics Choice Real TV Awards, with his longtime friend and co-star John Stamos presenting the Impact Award to Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo.

Kelly opened up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about the honor, his heart-tugging Netflix special devoted to Saget, and his legacy.

Bob hosted the Critics Choice Awards in 2018, a gig Kelly remembered thrilled him. “He was so excited to host it," she said, "and now it’s this very interesting, yet bittersweet, thing. It’s coming full circle, and now he is getting honored. I’m honored he is being honored — I know he’d be honored.”

Currently, Saget is being saluted in the Netflix special "Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget," which began streaming June 10.

Rizzo said participants were all close to Saget during his long career. "Of course Stamos, 'cause she has been such a brother to Bob for 35 years. John Mayer has just been next level... Being there for all of us, for me and the girls… Jeff Ross has been spectacular, since day one… Mike Binder, who put on the special, he loved Bob for 40-plus years, so this was so important for him.”

For those who haven't see "Dirty Daddy" yet, Kelly revealed, “It is raw, it is very real. Nothing like this has ever been done before… It was [filmed] only three weeks [after Saget's death], so it was really fresh… We were in those emotions, but yet we had a little bit of perspective.”



She said the night special was taped "was the first night I had a belly laugh [since Bob's death]… I was really grateful. It was the first time I felt, 'Oh, my God!' I laughed. I was the whole time crying, too, but I got to laugh.”

So what would Bob think of it all? “I think he would have loved it," she said. "I think he would have been so touched… I think he would have been very thrilled that Chris Rock and Jim Carrey showed up… He would have been very mad again that [Jon] Lovitz sang those songs about him that he has not liked for years, but you know what? That was another time I got belly laughs.”

Kelly shared her own favorite part of the "Dirty Daddy" with "Extra," becoming emotional while saying, “I had a very special moment when… when Jim Carrey said… Bob 'wasn’t something that was taken away from us, he was something that was given to us... He unzipped his human suit and went for a ride.' He said, 'He is flanked by angels on all sides and floating in the room…'"

"I was actually picturing that and it gave me this weird sense of peace to actually envision that," Kelly said warmly.

As for how she views Bob’s legacy — and how she will preserve it — Kelly has a clear vision. “You never think about these things beforehand… It’s been this very strange purpose I have felt to just share his message of love and laughter — that was just everything to him… If you were in Bob’s life, you knew that he loved you. All he wanted to do was make people happy… To just keep sharing that…"