Influencer Cooper Noriega Dead at 19

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died at the age of 19.

TMZ reports Noriega was found unresponsive in a car parking lot on Thursday by a passerby, who called 911.

When the paramedics arrived, they were unable to revive Noriega, who was not inside a car.

According to sources, Noriega showed no signs of trauma to his body. While an investigation is underway, no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will also be done.

Noriega’s final TikTok came just hours before he was found dead.

In one of his last posts, he shared a pic of himself in bed, writing, “who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af."

Prior to his death, Noreiga had been open about his struggles with mental health and substance use.

Last week, Noreiga announced that he created a Discord server for those struggling. He posted on TikTok, “If you’re really into getting your emotions out, or whatever, come join. I created [the server] because of how much I love you guys and how much I struggle with it myself.”

He stressed, “I want you guys to not be alone and [to] feel safe.”

In a separate Instagram post, he shared, “I’ve been struggling with addiction since I was 9 years old, you may think that’s crazy but that’s the life I’ve been dealt.”

“I would like to use the influence I’ve been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness,” he went on.