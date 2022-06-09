Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Married!

Getty Images

Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28, are officially married!

Earlier, “Extra” learned the nuptials would take place at her home in L.A. at 6 p.m., with Jeffrey Best serving as wedding planner. Spears walked down the aisle in a dress by Donatella Versace, jewelry by Stephanie Gottlieb, and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.

We heard some major A-listers were there, too, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

Her brother Bryan was set to attend, but TMZ reported her father Jamie, mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn would not be part of her big day. Her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, were also expecting to miss the ceremony.

On Thursday, TMZ posted a statement from Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, saying, "Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

Altogether, People reported it was a small affair, with about 60 guests.

Britney and Sam started celebrating early, as they were cruising in a Rolls-Royce drinking champagne on Wednesday and posting about it on Instagram Stories. Britney even showed off a bejeweled, wedding-worthy manicure as she tried the bubbly.

Sam and Britney have been dating since 2016 after meeting on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.”

He popped the question in September. They announced the news on Instagram in short video clips, with Britney excitedly showing off her sparkler. Sam says, "Look at that. You like it?" to which Britney exclaims, "Yes!" At the time, there was lots of buzz about Britney’s $60-million fortune and a prenup. “Extra” has now learned that Sam did, in fact, sign one.

Back in March, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Sam at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party and asked about a photo Britney had posted with Donatella Versace.

When asked whether Donatella could be designing Britney’s wedding dress, Sam — in Versace himself — commented, “It's their thing. You know, boss b*tches working together and, you know, she's an icon, we love her.”

Katie also spoke with Donatella at the party, who hinted that she was “maybe” involved with the wedding dress. During their catch-up session, Donatella brought “pictures” for Britney to see. She didn’t specify what kind of photos.

Meanwhile, Sam told Katie about the key to his relationship with Britney, saying, “It's just positivity, you know, just normal, everyday life things and that's it… You know, just everything is amazing from here on out… You know, that's the mentality.”