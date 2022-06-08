Harrison Wagner’s Brother Breaks Silence After His Death

A day after news broke about Harrison Wagner’s death at age 27, his brother Peter is paying tribute to him on social media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Wednesday, Peter posted a series of throwback photos. He wrote on Instagram, “Always with you.”

Earlier this week, Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in North Hollywood.

The cause of death has not been determined. A spokesperson for the L.A. Coroner’s Office told People magazine, “Cause of death is deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies.”

The statement continued, “Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

Harrison is the youngest son of Jack and Kristina Wagner, who were co-stars on “General Hospital.”

After hearing about Harrison’s death, “General Hospital” EP Frank Valentini tweeted, “On behalf of myself and the entire #GH family, our hearts go out to Kristina Wagner, Jack, and their family during this devastating time. We ask that you respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts."

Jack and Kristina were married for 13 years but divorced in 2006.

Jack and Kristina have not publicly commented on their son’s death.

It is unclear whether Harrison’s past struggle with addiction played a part in his death.

In 2016, Harrison went missing for almost a week after suffering a relapse.

At the time, Jack tweeted, “I’m going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions & struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I’ll start. I fear for my youngest sons safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed & is MIA 5days.”

Jack later gave an update on Harrison, tweeting, “Harrisons been in touch. He’s 21 & in charge of his life, ty for the lv & prayers, please continue to share your struggles, it helps us all.”

Harrison’s last Instagram post was on May 23. Along with a photo of himself sitting on a bench staring off into the distance, he wrote, “Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts.”

Harrison described himself as a “crazy boy” who enjoyed hiking, dogs, and time at the gym.