‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris & Wife Rainbow Split After 22 Years

Getty Images

Kenya Barris and Dr. Raina “Rainbow” Barris are headed for divorce for the third time.

Kenya, the creator of “black-ish,” filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court last week, reports People.

The showrunner cited "irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split, noting that they separated in September 2020. He has agreed to pay Raina spousal support, according to the docs.

Kenya and Rainbow, both 47, share six kids. Kenya is asking for joint and legal custody of the minor children: Lola, 16, Beau, 14, Kass, 12, and Bronx, 5.

The couple, who wed in 1999, has had ups and downs over the years. She filed for divorce in 2014, but the pair reconciled. He filed for divorce in 2019, but they got back together.

The marriage also served as inspiration for “Black-ish” couple Andre “Dre” Johnson (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow “Bow” Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross).

Kenya told EW in 2018, "When I was growing up, I never saw couples fight on the family sitcoms I loved to watch. Subsequently, when tough times arose in my own relationship, I wasn't prepared and felt so isolated and alone. Marital issues weren't a part of the narrative that television told me was a 'working relationship.'"