Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison Found Dead at 27

Jack Wagner’s son Harrison has died at the age of 27.

The Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed that Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in North Hollywood, California, on Monday morning.

The cause of death has not been revealed, but an investigation is currently underway. An autopsy has also been scheduled.

Harrison is Jack’s son with his ex-wife Kristina Wagner.

Jack and Kristina have not publicly commented on their son’s death.

It is unclear whether Harrison’s past struggle with addiction played a part in his death.

In 2016, Harrison went missing for almost a week after suffering a relapse.

At the time, Jack tweeted, “I’m going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions & struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I’ll start. I fear for my youngest sons safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed & is MIA 5days.”

Jack later gave an update on Harrison, tweeting, “Harrisons been in touch. He’s 21 & in charge of his life, ty for the lv & prayers, please continue to share your struggles, it helps us all.”

Harrison’s last Instagram post was on May 23. Along with a photo of himself sitting on a bench staring off into the distance, he wrote, “Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts.”

Harrison described himself as a “crazy boy” who enjoyed hiking, dogs, and time at the gym.

A few days before, Kristina shared a photo of Harrison and his older brother Peter. She wrote, “A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years. The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it. Oh Ranch, it’s time to part. We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead.”

Jack and Kristina were married for 13 years but finalized their divorce in 2006.