Hallmark Stars Julie Gonzalo & Chris McNally Secretly Welcome First Child

Getty Images

Surprise! Julie Gonzalo, 40, and Chris McNally, 33, just welcomed their first child together.

Julie announced the news on Instagram with a precious photo of their newborn holding onto their fingers.

She wrote, "Our hearts are full…Welcome baby M ♥️." Gonzalo tagged McNally in the post, but the “When Calls the Heart” actor has yet to share the news himself.

Julie and Chris’ bundle of joy is a surprise, as they never hinted they were expecting.

The couple has reportedly been dating for years after meeting on the 2018 Hallmark Channel film “The Sweetest Heart.”

The post received plenty of love from friends and fans. Julie’s “Dodgeball” co-star Justin Long joked, “Whaaaaaat??? Julie!!! You had a REAL baby! (I hope our movie baby doesn’t get jealous) Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️” and their castmate Kelli Garner shared her excitement, writing, “Oh my God. I can’t believe this!!”