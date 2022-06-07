Chris Pratt Gushes Over Baby Daughter Eloise

Getty Images

Chris Pratt was back on the red carpet for “Jurassic World: Dominion” Monday, just weeks after the arrival of his daughter.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the actor, who said he was “blessed” to welcome Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt with wife Katherine on May 21.

Pratt gushed, “We're feeling very blessed, very fortunate. We've got a new life in our life. And we're thrilled about that. And that’s been a reason I haven’t been able to go to some of these big international premieres.”

Chris is also thrilled for "Jurassic World: Dominion," the final film in the $5-billion franchise.

The star insisted, “You don't want to miss this thinking there's going to be another one. There really isn't. This is the big grand finale… We saved everything for the last… This is the best ‘Jurassic’ film in the franchise. Everyone is freaking out. The whole world is going crazy already.”

Pratt went on, “It's a real roller coaster ride, right from the get go. You get caught up on what has happened the last four years since the island blew up. The dinosaurs are everywhere… This is happening all over the world. It's hot. It's cold. It's fast. It's slow. It feels like a Bond movie, you know?”

The new “Jurassic” movie features the original film's three lead characters, played by Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, who join up with Chris and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters from the newer films in the franchise.

Chris said, “There’s only been a few films that can do this… You have several years’ worth of films… These worlds are colliding — it’s kind of crazy.”

Rachel asked, “You took home… a bunch of props. Where are we going to put them?”

Chris replied, “I'm just going to keep them. Hold on to them. Put them in my safe.”

Rachel pressed, “Pass them down, maybe...?”

Pratt joked, “Nooo. They get buried with me… When I die, they go with me. But it's kind of nice. Find out where I'm buried. Dig me out. Get yourself a raptor tooth. I'm not saying do it… but do it.”