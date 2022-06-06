Josh Peck & Paige O’Brien Expecting Baby #2

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Josh Peck, 35, is going to be a dad again!

The actor and his wife Paige O’Brien, who are already the parents of Max, 3, are expecting their second child.

Paige, 31, announced the news on Instagram with a gorgeous baby bump photo in a long pink dress. The pic was taken in Puglia, Italy.

Peck joked in the comments, “Is mine or no?”

Josh and Paige tied the knot in 2017, and announced their first pregnancy with a maternity photo in August 2018. Josh wrote on Instagram at the time, “Oh baby. Literally, there’s a baby in there.” Max arrived that December.

Peck’s friend and former “Grandfathered” co-star John Stamos actually shared a funny story about Max with “Extra” a few years ago.

During a 2019 interview, John revealed that Josh and Paige brought Max to the “Fuller House” set while Stamos’ wife Caitlyn McHugh brought their son Billy. Both boys were about 1 at the time, and Stamos shared the cringeworthy tale about Billy that is so relatable to any parent!