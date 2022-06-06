J.Lo’s Emotional MTV Generation Award Speech and Shout-Out to Ben Affleck

Getty Images

It was an emotional night for Jennifer Lopez at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards as she accepted the Generation Award.

The star took the stage Sunday to accept the golden popcorn trophy, delivereding a “different kind of list of thank-yous.”

J.Lo shared, "I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy, and the ones who broke my heart."

She continued, "The ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself, because that's how I knew that I had to grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong,” she added of 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, “and my children for teaching me to love.”

Lopez told the crowd, "I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face — or, when I wasn't in the room — that I couldn't do this. I really don't think I could've done it without you. And I know I couldn't have done it without the fans who saw the movies.”

The 52-year-old exclaimed, “You are the reason that I am here and that I have been here, and I love you!"

After thanking her manager Benny Medina and MTV, Lopez ended with a little shout-out to fiancé Ben Affleck, saying, “Ben and everybody at home, wait for me to have dinner. I will be home by 7!”