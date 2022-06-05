Shay Mitchell Welcomes 2nd Child with Matte Babel!

Shay Mitchell, who just days ago was posting videos of herself modeling maternity fashions while very pregnant, has given birth to her second child with partner Matte Babel.

"I recently just had my second child," she told E! Online Saturday at the BÉIS Motel pop-up at the Grove in L.A., "and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I've actually been outside of the house since having her. It's really special to come and visit my other baby."