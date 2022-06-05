‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Reacts to Ramona Singer Leaking Her Wedding Invitation

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her fiancé Louis Ruelas did date night at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted!

The soon-to-be newlyweds spoke to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about their recent vacation and also reacted to ‘RHONY’ star Ramona Singer leaking their wedding invitation.

Luis whisked Teresa and her friends off on a vacation getaway in Mexico for her 50th birthday, and Teresa shared, “It was absolutely beautiful. He surprised me… We stayed at Mayakoba, and it was beautiful. The place was breathtaking… We had so much fun. I wanted to party and have fun.” Ruelas interjected, “Dancing on the tables,” and Guidice continued, “Yes, I haven’t danced on a table in so long.”

Turning to their upcoming summer wedding, Rachel asked if Ramona had apologized for leaking the invitation. Teresa said, “No, I don’t think she did anything wrong,” and Luis called it an “ honest mistake.”

Giudice said, “I was like, ‘Ramona, really? Take it down right now,’ and she was, ‘Oh my God, what did I do? What did I do?’”

Is Singer still invited? Teresa nodded, saying, “Yeah.”

When asked about rumors Margaret Josephs was invited, Teresa confirmed, “Yes,” and Rachel pressed, “Are we going to see maybe some reconciliation here?” Giudice hinted, “Well, if she’s on the list…” The star added, “I’m in a really good place right now. I’m all about the love.”

Lindsay had to ask if Teresa is a “bridezilla,” but she shook her head no, saying, “We are doing everything together, which I love. He’s amazing. I love that he’s so into it also. The only thing I’m stressing over is he wants to write our own vows.”

She also teased “lots of surprises,” saying, “You’ll just have to wait and see.”