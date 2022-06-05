Melissa & Joe Gorga React to Ramona Leaking Teresa's Wedding Invite

Getty Images

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Melissa and Joe Gorga hit the red carpet for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted — and they talked about the future of the show with "Extra's" Rachel Lindsay!

Happy to be surrounded by her fellow reality-TV stars for the event, Melissa said, “I'm a big 'Selling Sunset' fan, so I'm excited to see a lot of my... Bravolebrities here. I feel like I see them all the time, though, so I'm excited to see the other shows.”

She also revealed, "I actually just did some work with Christine Quinn… I’ve met Chrishell [Stause].”

Melissa told "Extra" she and Joe were also feeling happy to put the “RHONJ” reunion behind them. Joe even admitted, “I was so happy, I was doing jumping jacks.”

Melissa said it won't be long, though, before we have more drama to dissect on "RHONJ." “The cameras are already out and we're filming again," she dished. "It's like a cycle that never ends.”

Rachel asked Joe, “So you didn't quit?" and Melissa clarified, “He came back, he came back, and he came back. Andy begged for him, he came back.”

Joe insisted, “I only came back for Andy.”

When Rachel dug more about how deep into filming the couple is, Melissa said, “We literally just started, but hopefully we see some new faces — that's what I'm excited about. I love to get, like, some new faces, some new, some new blood, some new rookies to come out… We need some new families to torture!"

Reacting to Ramona Singer leaking Teresa Giudice’s wedding invitation online, Melissa, said, “I could not even believe it, and the way she was, like, talking so freely about it and then just shows it to the camera... Who does that…? Like, I was, I could not believe it. I couldn't. Teresa had to change a lot of stuff about that now.”

As for what people ask her about the big event, Melissa would only say, “People are very into, like, the bridesmaid list, the guest list, which Housewives are going.”