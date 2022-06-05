Bethenny Frankel Reacts to ‘RHONY’ Revival with Old Cast

Getty Images

MTV created an award for Bethenny Frankel at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Frankel, who received the Reality Royalty Award.

Of the major honor, Bethenny said, “It’s making me reflect on this nontraditional journey. I just wrote a book, ‘Business Is Personal,’ that is literally the example of what this award is, being honest, your nontraditional path, do it your own way, and MTV has done it their own way. They are untraditional. I like that they’re honoring me because they get it.”

When asked if she ever imagined all the things she would be doing now, like philanthropy and business, Frankel answered, “I really didn’t. I overshot the mark, but a good career is one step at a time.”

She stressed, “It’s trusting the process and making good decisions.”

Of the business advice she would offer, Frankel said, “As I’ve been talking about this book, I’m really living and thinking about this journey… It’s been making good decisions, long-term decisions versus just taking the smash-and-grab money or the low-hanging fruit.”

Frankel got her start on “RHONY,” but she’s not watching the series. She noted, “I don’t watch, but that’s just because I am so busy… Not that I don’t wish them the best, which I do.”

Bravo is bringing back some of the original cast members of “The Real Housewives of New York City.” She commented, “Bring them all back… They can be economical about it because anybody who’s left is dying to come back.”

Bethenny also shared her thoughts on the biggest misconceptions about reality TV, saying, “Reality TV has changed a lot since I started. I mean, we were not wearing makeup and I was in a sweater out of my drawer. Like, so it’s changed. I don’t know it as well as I did then, but if you can find a few people who are willing to be truthful and authentic, which is not as easy as it was before, then those are the horses to bet on.”