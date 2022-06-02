Madelyn Cline Spotted with Olivia Jade’s Ex-BF Jackson Guthy

Backgrid

“Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline, 24, was spotted hanging out with singer Jackson Guthy, 26, this week.

No word yet on whether the pair is dating, but they did appear to be enjoying a casual lunch together at Malibu Kitchen on Wednesday.

Cline looked comfy in denim cutoffs, a black top, floral blouse, and Nikes, while Guthy wore printed shorts, a white T-shirt featuring a graphic design and black-and-white checkered Vans.

The stars both have high-profile dating histories.

Madelyn was famously seeing her “Outer Banks” co-star Chase Stokes, but they split in November 2021 after a year of dating. While there was speculation they had rekindled their romance, the pair never confirmed they were back together.