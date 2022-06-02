Kim Kardashian Made First Move with Pete Davidson Because of His ‘BDE’

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is dishing on her romance with Pete Davidson and his… BDE!

In the new episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim recalled how she met Pete while hosting “Saturday Night Live” in October 2021.

"I did ‘SNL,’ and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe," Kim confessed. "I was like, 'Oh, sh*t, maybe I've been... Maybe I just need to try something different.' But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day."

Instagram

That didn’t stop Kim. She said, "A few days later, I called the producer at ‘SNL’ and I was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete's number?'" Kim revealed. "They were like 'yeah' and I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh, my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking... I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump-start my... I was just basically DTF."

The stars have been dating ever since, but Kim said she was hesitant to talk about Davidson on the show.

"I just feel like I wanted to really make sure and not be like, 'Oh, my God, I met someone and I'm having fun,' and then just like start talking about it on a show," Kim said. "Then if we weren't talking months later, I'd be an idiot. Or a whore. Either one."

Kim’s relationship with Pete wasn’t the only reason she was in the news this week.

The 41-year-old was also featured in a New York Times profile promoting her new skincare line SKKN BY KIM.

The reality star admitted she would do just about anything to look younger, telling the paper, "If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might."

For now, she will stick with her own routine of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, shea butter and squalene. Fans can follow her nine-step regimen… to the tune of $630.