Fight Sagging and Wrinkles with Skin-Tightening Sofwave Treatment

The stars have their tips and tricks to getting red-carpet skin, and now board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ava Shambam is sharing one of her beauty secrets.

Dr. Ava tells “Extra,” “When you look in the mirror and all of a sudden your brow is dropping, your chin is sagging, you want to find a device that's going to give you a nice lift.”

The device she recommends is the award-winning Sofwave, explaining, “This device uses microfocused ultrasound to stimulate the skin to make more collagen with the ultimate goal of giving a lift.”

Dr. Ava went on to explain, “You begin to see results as soon as immediately after. but will continue to see results at 12 weeks.”