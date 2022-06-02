Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Engaged

Getty Images

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Derek Hough, 37, and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert, 27, are taking the next step in their relationship!

On Thursday, Derek posted a pic of himself and Hayley surrounded by flowers and candles. He wrote on Instagram, “It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever ♥️.”

As for the location of the pic, he wrote “Engaged.”

In the pic, Hayley has her legs wrapped around Derek and her hand around his neck. She is also seen wearing a egg-shaped ring, which was designed by Paris Jewellers Canada.

Hayley shared the same photo.

The jeweler share another photo of the engaged couple, writing, “We were incredibly honoured to be chosen by @derekhough to help create this flawless ring for @hayley.erbert .Our co-owner @chautlui listened to their favourite song ‘Someone to Stay’ to help inspire elements of this once in a lifetime ring which is just like their love.”

They added, “Derek is kind-hearted with infectious positive energy who radiates love for Hayley. We are filled with so much joy for this special couple and wish them a lifetime full of love and adventures.”

Leading up to the engagement announcement, the pair had been vacationing in Monaco, where they attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the “Top Gun: Maverick” Cannes Film Festival premiere.

The pair have been together since 2015. They met on the set of “Dancing with the Stars.”

In 2020, Derek discussed the possibility of an engagement in the near future. He told Tamron Hall, “It’s a very common question we get asked. And so we just kind of laugh about it and carry on… You know what? Actually during quarantine it was one of those situations where a lot of couples… either go away or they come together and, fortunately for us, we actually grew closer together. And, yeah, I think the future definitely has been on our mind, in many different ways. So we’ll see. It’s all going in the right direction.”