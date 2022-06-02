Celebrity News June 02, 2022

Bella Thorne & Benjamin Mascolo Split (Report)

Getty Images

Actress Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have reportedly broken up, due to “conflicting schedules.”

A source close to the couple told People magazine, “Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways, calling off their engagement of over a year. Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably."

In March 2021, Benjamin popped the question to Bella with a pear-shaped diamond. He posted a pic, writing on Instagram, “She said YES.”

"Celebration in Italy and in America — both," Mascolo said in an Instagram Story video in which Thorne begged for a kiss.

At the time, Benjamin hoped they were getting married “soon.”

They were co-stars on “Time Is Up,” which was released in September 2021.

Bella opened up about working with Ben on the movie, telling TooFab, “I just trusted Ben. He was a natural right off the bat, and that takes a long time to learn in this industry."

“We never had a fight ever the whole entire time we were filming, like there was never a new issue, so it was really just smooth sailing, the whole time," Thorne went on. "I've also never worked with someone that I've dated. So for me I was like, 'I don't know.' But it was great."

Benjamin shared his two cents, saying, “It's beautiful to have this as a stepping stone of our relationship, and we fell even more in love on this movie because … It's the first time we would work together, and so many hours a day, we have a lot of stress and a lot of responsibility, and we just went for it. We came out on the other side and we were stronger as a couple, it was a win-win on everything."

The two were first rumored to be dating in 2019.

Bella was previously linked to Mod Sun, who is now engaged to Avril Lavigne.

More in Celebrity News