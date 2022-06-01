Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Backgrid/Getty

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard.

The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage.

Kate, 48, looked as stylish as ever in a black blazer and trousers as she was photographed outside the venue, while Johnny took the stage in his rocker getup, including a hat, bracelets, vest, and black pants. See the pics here.

Moss was in the crowd as they watched Johnny and Jeff’s third show together this week, which included covers like John Lennon’s “Isolation,” Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wings,” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.”

Depp and Moss dated from 1994-1998, and now fans are hoping for a reconciliation. One Twitter user wrote, “Is all of America hoping Kate moss and Johnny depp get back together like i do.” Another shared, “Kate Moss being backstage at Johnny Depp's gig in London is something I am here for it :).”

Last week, Moss testified on Johnny’s behalf in his $50-million defamation case against Heard. Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, while Amber is countersuing for $100 million.

Kate spoke via video, as Johnny watched from a courtroom in Fairfax County, Virginia.

While appearing from Gloucestershire, England, Moss set the record straight on rumors Depp had once pushed her down the stairs while they were on vacation in Jamaica years ago.

Depp's attorney Benjamin Chew asked Kate about the alleged incident, and she told the court he “never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs,” adding, “He carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Kate was testifying as part of Johnny’s rebuttal to Amber’s testimony.

Earlier this month, Moss was referenced by Heard as she talked about a 2015 altercation between Depp and her sister Whitney Henriquez.

Heard testified that Henriquez was by a staircase “in the line of fire.”

She told the court, “[Whitney's] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."

She was referring to a rumor that Depp once pushed Moss down a flight of stairs, information Heard claimed she'd heard from two people.

Heard also admitted of Depp that she “swung at him,” adding, “In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn't landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him — like, actually hit him. Square in the face."

Heard noted that Depp “didn’t push my sisters down the stairs.”

After Kate’s testimony, a source close to Heard said, “So Johnny Depp didn't abuse Kate Moss. That makes him 1 for 2 in the abuse column,” adding, “But, to date, he's 0 for 1 in the courtroom on the central issue in this case back when he lost the same exact case in England. And when the jury deliberates over the singular issue in this case — whether Amber Heard can exercise her right of freedom of speech — he'll be 0 for 2, no matter how much his lawyers try to distract and divert the jury's attention.”

Later, Depp took the stand as part of his rebuttal and denied Amber's allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault.

He told the court, “It’s insane to hear heinous accusations of violence — sexual violence — that she’s attributed to me. Horrible, ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel, and all false. All false… No human being is perfect — certainly not — none of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse.”