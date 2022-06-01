Getting to Know ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Cast

NBCUniversal

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the cast of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” about the first season, which is airing tonight on Bravo.

Chanel Ayan, Caroline Stanbury, Nina Ali, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, and Lesa “Milan” Hall dish on all the drama that is to come on the show. Watch!

Chanel was a total fan of Rachel’s relationship with husband Bryan Abasolo. She quipped, “You picked a good guy.”

On “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” Chanel got off on the wrong foot with Caroline Stanbury. She noted that she really “tried” to make things better but hasn’t been quite successful.

One of the plot lines on the show is also Stanbury’s marriage to her husband, who is 20 years her junior. According to Caroline, people are gossiping because “he’s good looking and he’s kind and he’s all these things like, ‘Why would he be with an older woman with kids?’ I have heard everything.”

Lesa is a fashion designer, but her brand is taking a toll on her personally! She explained, “It’s more like my social personal life, not necessarily personal life in my marriage or with my children.”