Chris Carmack & Erin Slaver Welcome Baby #2

ABC Television

“Grey’s Anatomy” actor Chris Carmack is a dad again!

Chris and his wife Erin Slaver welcomed a baby girl, who they named Cielle Estee.

Days ago, they wrote on Instagram, “We had a baby! Cielle Estee Carmack, (means the sky and the stars) and that’s exactly what she is to us! Born 2 weeks early on May 10th, she was the best surprise we could’ve imagined!”

The couple broke the pregnancy news in March. At the time, they shared photos from a celebration for their baby on the way.

“How do you celebrate your second baby girl?? With a FIESTA [of] course! We are about 9 weeks away! (surprise) Thanks to all the wonderful friends who came to celebrate and to everyone who made this party unforgettable!” they wrote.

The fiesta-themed party included an amazing sombrero cake complete with mini chili peppers, cacti, and maracas.

Carmack and Slaver welcomed their daughter Kai in 2016. Announcing the birth on her Instagram, Slaver wrote, “In my life, I never imagined I’d experience something so beautiful. I couldn’t have made it through naturally without @britteanderson and @realcarmack by my side. We are completely in love with our 2 day old, sweet baby girl.”

The pair met on the set of “Nashville” when she appeared as a backup singer for Hayden Panettiere’s character Juliette Barnes. During a night out, Carmack was impressed by her performance, and the two became fast friends. A year later, they started dating.

The two got engaged in March 2016, with Carmack telling People magazine that he even incorporated music into his proposal.

“I proposed on a rooftop at a hotel in New York,” he said. “I hired a little gypsy jazz quartet to play some of our favorite songs. I even fooled her into dressing up so we could take nice pictures.”