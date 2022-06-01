Alicia Witt Reveals Breast Cancer Battle After Her Parents’ Tragic Death

Instagram

Actress Alicia Witt is opening up about her battle with breast cancer in a new Instagram post.

The news comes just six months after her parents’ tragic deaths. Witt explained that keeping her health journey quiet “was such a needed part of my healing - particularly given the horribly public tragedy that had happened in our family just as i was beginning my treatments.”

Witt revealed she had to undergo chemo therapy and had a mastectomy, writing, “Just a little over 2 months ago, i had my last round of chemical therapy prior to my mastectomy,” adding, “My beloved, brilliant, collaborative, communicative doctor… was there to celebrate with us as i rang the bell!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 46-year-old explained, “Although we didn’t yet know for absolute certain until after the mastectomy that the disease was completely healed from my left breast, this marked the end of” certain treatments and immunotherapies.

“The Walking Dead” star wrote, “I had a tiny crew of human angels surrounding me for all 6 treatments, not only keeping my spirits high, but tending to and changing my @penguincoldcapsglobal.”

Alicia shared videos and photos in her Penguin Cold Cap, which is a noninvasive scalp cooling process meant to minimize hair loss.

She explained, “While keeping hair was obviously the last of my concerns on a larger level, i did deeply wish to keep my diagnosis private until it was 100% healed, god willing. i’m so grateful to all those along the way during treatment who honored me by protecting my privacy during these months 🙏🏻 and grateful to help share that these caps can truly play a huge role in allowing a patient to reveal her journey on her own time.”

Back in December, Alicia’s name was in the headlines when her parents were found dead in their Worcester, Massachusetts, home.

It was later revealed that Robert, 87, and Diane, 75, had died of “probable cardiac dysrhythmia” due to extreme cold-weather conditions.

The Witts reportedly had a malfunctioning furnace in their home and were using a space heater to keep warm amid the freezing temperatures.

Alicia had noted in a Facebook post in January that her parents were “fiercely stubborn” with home repairs. She admitted, “I hadn’t been allowed inside my parents’ home for well over a decade; every time i offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house. i begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move - but every time, they became furious with me, telling me i had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control.”