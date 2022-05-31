Mama June Secretly Marries Justin Stroud (Report)

Is Mama June aka June Shannon married?

The Sun U.K. reports June, 42, and her boyfriend Justin Stroud, 34, tied the knot at a courthouse in Georgia on March 23.

The pair had only been together for five months.

That same month, they had sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted shopping for rings together in Alabama.

June recently told the outlet, “We've known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months.”

“It's been amazing like you know, he's helped put the pieces back together,” June gushed, “He would send these sweet messages saying, 'Hey, how are you doing? Hope you are having an amazing day.' Noticing the little stuff, that's what made me fall for Justin.”

Elaborating, she said, “Justin is an amazing person and he understands everything I've been going through. I've been able to share stuff with him that I've never been able to share with other people — not even my kids — and so it's really nice to have that partnership.”

Last month, June revealed that she was “dating someone” while promoting the new season of “Mama June: Road to Redemption”! She told “Extra’s” Billy Bush, “I’m very happy with that person. I fell in love with one of my best friends.”

She described her man as 5’4” and 125 lbs. “soaking wet,” adding, “He’s tiny.”