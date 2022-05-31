Splash News

Johnny Depp took the stage in the U.K. this weekend, following closing arguments in his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp joined Jeff Beck at the concert venue Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, followed by a second show at Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday, where he received a standing ovation.

Reporting on the London show, The Guardian writes that Johnny and Jeff played John Lennon’s “Isolation,” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wings,” and the Beatles’ “A Day in the Life.”

The paper reports Beck introduced Johnny as “someone who came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since,” adding, “We kept this quiet for obvious reasons.”

As Beck moves on to cities like Manchester and Birmingham, there are rumors that Depp could join him.